Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Realme Narzo 20 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Realme X3 SuperZoom - Features Comparison, Price in India, and Specifications

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Realme X3 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Poco M2 - Features, Camera, Specifications Comparison

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB is of Rs.13999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 4500mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Android 10.