Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme X3 smartphone recently. The Realme X3 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Realme X3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 comes with a 6.60-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 features a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Realme X3 of 6GB+128GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme X3 has a 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro lens + 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 has a 16 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X3 of 4200mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Realme X3 runs on Android 10.