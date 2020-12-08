Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone recently. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is priced starting at Rs.47999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Realme X50 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Google Pixel 4A - Specifications Compared, Price in India, Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Realme X50 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Processor. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A51 - Specifications, Features, Camera Comparison

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Realme X50 Pro 5G of 128 GB is of Rs.47999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme X50 Pro 5G has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle & macro camera + 12MP Tele camera + 2MP B&W Portrait Camera main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme X50 Pro 5G has a Sony 32MP wide-angle camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X50 Pro 5G of 4200mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Realme X50 Pro 5G runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.