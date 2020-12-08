comscore Motorola Moto G 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A51 - specs compare | BGR India
Motorola Moto G 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A51 - Specifications, Features, Camera Comparison

Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a Exynos 9611 SoC.

  • Published: December 8, 2020 12:06 PM IST
Moto G 5G

The Moto G 5G gets a capacitive fingerpint sensor concealed under the Motorola logo. You also get a face unlock system.

Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced starting at Rs.25250 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Samsung Galaxy A51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Reliance Jio will roll out 5G in second half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Features Compared, Price, Specifications, and Camera Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a Exynos 9611 SoC. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A71 - Price, Specifications, Features, and Camera, and Battery Comparison

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Samsung Galaxy A51 of 6GB RAM with 64GB storage is of Rs.25250

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy A51 has a Quad – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A51 of 4,000mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Samsung Galaxy A51 runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2020 12:06 PM IST

