Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy A71 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy A71 is priced starting at Rs.32999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.70-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A71 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Samsung Galaxy A71 of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is of Rs.32999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy A71 has a Quad – 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5P main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A71 of 4500 mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Samsung Galaxy A71 runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.