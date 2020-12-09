Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.22999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max - Specifications Compared, Camera, and Features

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB is of Rs.22999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 32 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on Android 10, One UI 2.5