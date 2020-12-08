Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Vivo V20 SE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Vivo V20 - Price in India, Features Compared, and Specifications

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Vivo V20 SE of 8GB is of Rs.20990

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 SE of 4100mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10 + Funtouch 11.