Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced starting at Rs.39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A51 - Specifications, Features, Camera Comparison

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch along with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - Reliance Jio will roll out 5G in second half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A71 - Price, Specifications, Features, and Camera, and Battery Comparison

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB is of Rs.39999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 20MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 5000mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on Android v10 (Q).