The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is the default midrange smartphone for many consumers who are looking for a good camera phone. The 64-megapixel Samsung sensor isn’t as good as the Sony sensor but Xiaomi’s excellent camera tuning results in some exceptional looking photos for social media. Selfie lovers will like the 32-megapixel front camera for its detailed photos and vibrant colors.

Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and Battery

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 6.67-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Oppo F17 Pro - Features Compared, Price in India, and Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver). Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Oppo F17 - Specifications Compared, Price, Camera, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max of 6GB and 64GB is of Rs.16999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 32-megapixel in-display front camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max of 5020 mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs on Android 10.0; MIUI 11.