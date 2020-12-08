Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Moto G9 Power launched in India, sale begins on December 15

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Realme X50 Pro - Features, Price, Camera Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G vs Google Pixel 4A - Specifications Compared, Price in India, Features

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G 5G is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB will be priced Rs.20999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.13999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 16 MP Primary Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro of 5020 mAh. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android v10 (Q). The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on Android v10.