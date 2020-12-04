comscore Motorola Moto G Nio first look: Familiar Moto G design | BGR India
News

Motorola Moto G Nio first look: Dual punch-hole cameras, narrow-bezel display and more

Mobiles

The Motorola Nio has surfaced once again with a prototype device out in the wild. The Nio could be the Snapdragon 800 series powered Moto G model.

Moto G Nio

A few hours ago, Motorola announced it is working on a flagship variant of its popular Moto G model for the year 2021. While the company did not share any details on the device, we speculated that this could be the Motorola Nio device that has been doing rounds of the leaks. The Nio was spotted with a Snapdragon 865 chip, which could point at it being the Moto G flagship. Now, tipster Evan Blass has shared the first photo of a prototype unit of the Nio in the wild. Also Read - Next Moto G to get Snapdragon 800 series chip, could bring a mobile desktop mode

In a report on the Voice, Blass shared an image of the Motorola Nio device from the front. The smartphone bears a resemblance to the Moto G 5G Plus that was launched a few months ago in Europe. The device features a dual punch-hole cutout for the front cameras in the display, which itself goes from edge to edge. The bezels are fairly narrow, with the bottom chin being slightly thick. Also Read - Motorola launches affordable Moto G 5G in India, price starts at Rs 20,999 

The display itself appears to be using an IPS LCD panel, given the backlight ‘halo’ effect around the edges. Weirdly, none of the buttons on the edges are visible, which means they could be recessed in the frame to keep them out of sight. There’s no photo of the back of the device or the sides. Blass says the device is codenamed ‘Nio’ and could very well be the Moto G device that Motorola talked about at the Snapdragon Summit 2020. Also Read - Motorola prepares to launch Moto G 5G in India today: Specs and price

Moto G ‘Nio’ specifications tipped

Motorola Moto G9

Representative Image

Earlier this week, the Motorola Moto G Nio passed through some certifications and it showed up a few of its specifications. The device is running on a Snapdragon 865 chipset and will be paired with 8GB RAM. Even for storage, Motorola could offer a single variant with 256GB storage. The device is relying on a 5000mAh battery, which is a staple feature for most Moto G models this year.

The phone could launch with Android 11 onboard, which could make it the first Motorola device to come up with Android 11. The leaks also suggest a USB-C port that could double as a DisplayPort. This could be useful for connecting the phone to an external display such as a monitor or TV. Motorola could release its Dex-like desktop interface with the Moto G Nio device.

  • Published Date: December 4, 2020 9:44 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 4, 2020 10:05 AM IST

Best Sellers