Motorola Moto G Play (2023) launched, but Indian buyers should not get excited

As 2022 comes to an end, Motorola decided to drop probably its last phone this year to ring in the holidays. The Lenovo-owned company has launched the Moto G Play (2023), but Indian buyers should not get excited because the phone will be available in the US for the time being. Motorola has not said a word about whether it plans to bring the new Moto G Play (2023) to other markets.

The new Moto G Play (2023) is a budget phone, which can be a good gifting option around the holidays. Motorola’s new phone also comes with a new giveaway contest, which is being held through the company’s Instagram handle. Remember all of this is only for the US market, not India or elsewhere.

Motorola Moto G Play (2023) price

The Motorola Moto G Play (2023) has been launched at a price of $169.99 (roughly Rs 13,900), but under the promotional offer that the company is running, you could get it for less. It will go on sale on January 12 in the US.

Motorola Moto G Play (2023) specifications

The Motorola Moto G Play (2023) has modest specifications, such as a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes animations and scrolling smoother. Powering the Moto G Play (2023) is an octa-core MediaTek MT6765 Helio G37 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. While that storage capacity may seem less, you have the option to expand up to 512GB via a microSD card.

On the back of the Moto G Play (2023), you have three cameras, including a 16-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras. On the front, the Moto G Play (2023) comes with a 5-megapixel camera that resides inside the punch-hole. The cameras come with features such as Auto Smile Capture, Smart Composition, HDR, Timer, Active Photos, Burst Shot, Portrait Mode, Spot Color, and Live Filter. The phone runs Android 12, but it is upgradable to Android 13. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging, which is supported by the bundled charger.