Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features

Moto G Stylus 2022 has been in the works for a long time, and it is expected to launch very soon. A design render of the phone was shared in November, and a few days ago, a leak had revealed all its features. Now, 91mobiles has reported a new render of the Moto G Stylus 2022, which suggests that the phone will also be offered in Gold color. The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple camera setup, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper.

In June, the company launched the Moto G Stylus (2021) smartphone in the US, while the Moto G Stylus 2022 could be its successor.

The Moto G Stylus 2022 features a punch-hole cutout and a large bezel for the selfie snapper. It has a rectangular module that houses triple cameras and an LED flash. At the back is the Moto logo. The phone has a volume rocker and power button along with a fingerprint sensor. The SIM tray tool is on the left edge. The USB Type-C port, speaker grille, stylus housing, and primary microphone are present at the bottom. In contrast, the top edge has a secondary microphone.

Specifications

According to the report, it will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The battery of the phone will be 4,500 mAh. The Moto G Stylus (2022) smartphone has a triple rear camera module. This phone will have a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 primary camera, 8MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K4H7 ultra-wide secondary camera, and a third 2MP GalaxyCore GC02M1 depth sensor. Talking about the front camera, a 16-MP OV16A1Q selfie camera will be given on the phone.

An earlier report suggested that Motorola is working on launching three new smartphones, which will be codenamed Motorola Milan, Motorola Rogue, and Motorola Austin. It is believed that the Milan codename phone could be Moto G Stylus 2022.