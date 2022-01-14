comscore Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 renders reveal triple cameras, punch-hole display
News

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 renders reveal triple cameras, punch-hole display

Mobiles

The Moto G Stylus 2022 features a punch-hole cutout and a large bezel for the selfie snapper. It has a rectangular module that houses triple cameras and an LED flash. According to the report, it will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor and 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage.

Moto G Stylus

(Image: OnLeaks, Prepp)

Moto G Stylus 2022 has been in the works for a long time, and it is expected to launch very soon. A design render of the phone was shared in November, and a few days ago, a leak had revealed all its features. Now, 91mobiles has reported a new render of the Moto G Stylus 2022, which suggests that the phone will also be offered in Gold color. The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple camera setup, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. Also Read - Moto G Stylus (2022) could launch in June 2022; images, key specifications leak online

In June, the company launched the Moto G Stylus (2021) smartphone in the US, while the Moto G Stylus 2022 could be its successor. Also Read - Moto G Stylus 5G launched with Snapdragon 480 SoC: Check price, specifications

The Moto G Stylus 2022 features a punch-hole cutout and a large bezel for the selfie snapper. It has a rectangular module that houses triple cameras and an LED flash. At the back is the Moto logo. The phone has a volume rocker and power button along with a fingerprint sensor. The SIM tray tool is on the left edge. The USB Type-C port, speaker grille, stylus housing, and primary microphone are present at the bottom. In contrast, the top edge has a secondary microphone. Also Read - Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications leaked: Check all details

Specifications

According to the report, it will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The battery of the phone will be 4,500 mAh. The Moto G Stylus (2022) smartphone has a triple rear camera module. This phone will have a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 primary camera, 8MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K4H7 ultra-wide secondary camera, and a third 2MP GalaxyCore GC02M1 depth sensor. Talking about the front camera, a 16-MP OV16A1Q selfie camera will be given on the phone.

An earlier report suggested that Motorola is working on launching three new smartphones, which will be codenamed Motorola Milan, Motorola Rogue, and Motorola Austin. It is believed that the Milan codename phone could be Moto G Stylus 2022.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 9:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected
Gaming
Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected
Xiaomi 11T Pro might come with Harman Kardon speakers: Report

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro might come with Harman Kardon speakers: Report

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

Apps

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Features

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features

2022 BMW i4 First Look

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features
Moto G Stylus (2022) could launch in June 2022; images, key specifications leak online

Mobiles

Moto G Stylus (2022) could launch in June 2022; images, key specifications leak online
Moto G Stylus 5G launched: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Moto G Stylus 5G launched: Everything you need to know
Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked in images

Mobiles

Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked in images
Moto G Stylus 2021 launch soon, details revealed

News

Moto G Stylus 2021 launch soon, details revealed

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल के वीडियो कॉलिंग ऐप के लिए आया जबरदस्त फीचर, अब अपनी भाषा में देख सकेंगे लाइव कैप्शन

Tecno Pova Neo का एक टीजर हुआ रिलीज, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द ही भारत में होगा लॉन्च

वनप्लस 9RT 5G स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, 50MP OIS कैमरे समेत मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

7700mAh बैटरी और 4GB RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Moto Tab G70, जानें कितनी है कीमत

इन 2 तरीकों से डिलीट कर सकते हैं एंड्रॉयड फोन से Gmail अकाउंट, जानें कौन सा है ज्यादा आसान

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected
Gaming
Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected
Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

Apps

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS
Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features
2022 BMW i4 First Look

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers