Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 to launch tomorrow: Price, specifications

Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 to launch tomorrow: Here's everything we know

Motorola will launch its new Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 in India tomorrow. Here's everything we know about the upcoming smartphones.

Moto G10 Power, Moto G30

(Image: Flipkart)

Motorola will be launching its Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 smartphones in India, tomorrow, ie March 9 at 12 PM IST. The Moto G10 Power is expected to be a rebranded version of the Moto G10 with a larger battery, which was launched alongside the Moto G30 in European markets, last month. Both the devices will be made available in India via Flipkart, which has already set up a dedicated microsite for the same revealing key specifications of the devices. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming smartphones. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale 2021 begins: Discounts on Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Moto G 5G and more

Moto G10 Power, Moto G30: Expected price

The company is yet to reveal prices for both the devices, however, we expect them to be priced similar to the European variants. The Moto G30 is priced at Euro 179.99 (approximately Rs 15,900) for the base variant. It has launched in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black colour options. Also Read - Motorola partners with Flipkart to launch new 4K Android TV Stick in India

The Moto G10 starts at Euro 149.99 (approximately Rs 13,300), and it is available in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl colourways. Also Read - Motorola set to launch a 4K Android TV Stick in India: Check details

Moto G10 Power, Moto G30: Confirmed specifications

According to the Flipkart microsite, both the devices will run Google’s Android 11 operating system in near-stock configuration along with “ThinkSheild” for security.

Images of the devices reveal a waterdrop style notched display. The Moto G10 Power will feature a wave pattern textured back, whereas, the Moto G30 will feature a matte finish plain back.

Moto G10 Power will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which the company claims can provide up to 190 hours of music streaming or up to 23 hours of watching videos or up to 20 hours of web browsing. Apart from the 6,000mAh battery, the device will feature a 48-megapixel quad camera setup consisting of an ultra wide angle sensor, a macro lens and a depth sensor.

Moto G30 will feature a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also sport a quad camera setup on the back with a larger 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Moto G10 Power: Expected specifications

The Moto G10 Power is expected to be a rebranded version of the Moto G10 with a larger battery launched in Europe last month.

Moto G10 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The device also comes with an IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

The device sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Moto G30: Expected specifications

The European version of the Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of expandable storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging. It also comes with an IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

Moto G30 also features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 8, 2021 10:03 PM IST

