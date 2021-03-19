Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G10 Power smartphone priced starting at 9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G30 smartphone The Motorola Moto G30 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G10 Power and Motorola Moto G30 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - iOS, Android, Windows devices infected by hackers: Here's what happened

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G10 Power features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G30 features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G30 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Motorola Moto G30 is based on their different variants. Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999, whereas Motorola Moto G30 of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G30 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G30 of 5000 mAh. The Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 runs on Android 11