Coming to the back, we get a textured design, which calls for a different design, along with a vertical camera module and a fingerprint scanner.

Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G10 Power smartphone priced starting at 9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Nokia also launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone The Nokia 3.4 is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G10 Power and Nokia 3.4 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G10 Power features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels. Meanwhile the Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Nokia 3.4 is based on their different variants. Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999, whereas Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 3.4 of 4,000mAh. The Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11, whereas the Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10