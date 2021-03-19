Motorola launched Motorola Moto G10 Power which is packed with new features and specifications. Motorola Moto G10 Power comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Nokia also launched its Nokia 5.4 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Nokia 5.4. Also Read - Motorola Moto G10 Power vs Tecno Spark 6 Go - Check Out Comparison of Display, Price in India, Camera Features, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Motorola Moto G10 Power is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Nokia 5.4 is 6.39-inch. The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a screen resolution of 720×1,560 pixels.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Nokia 5.4 is based on their different variants. Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999, whereas Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 5.4 of 4,000mAh.

OS-The Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11, whereas the Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10. The Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, whereas the Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.