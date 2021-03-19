Motorola launched Motorola Moto G10 Power which is packed with new features and specifications. Motorola Moto G10 Power comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo A15s with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Oppo A15s. Also Read - Motorola Moto G10 Power vs Tecno Spark 6 Go - Check Out Comparison of Display, Price in India, Camera Features, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Motorola Moto G10 Power is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo A15s is 6.52 inch. The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels, whereas the Oppo A15s has a screen resolution of 1600×720.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Oppo A15s is based on their different variants. Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999, whereas Oppo A15s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490.

Camera -The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo A15s has a 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo A15s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A15s of 4230mAh.

OS-The Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11, whereas the Oppo A15s runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, whereas the Oppo A15s is powered by MediaTek Helio P35.