Motorola Moto G10 Power vs Realme Narzo 30A - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Camera, Display, and Many Other Features

Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999, whereas Realme Narzo 30A of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 8999.

  Published: March 19, 2021 11:44 AM IST
moto g10 power review

Motorola launched Motorola Moto G10 Power which is packed with new features and specifications. Motorola Moto G10 Power comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme Narzo 30A with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Realme Narzo 30A. Also Read - Motorola Moto G10 Power vs Tecno Spark 6 Go - Check Out Comparison of Display, Price in India, Camera Features, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Motorola Moto G10 Power is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Realme Narzo 30A is 6.5 inch. The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A has a screen resolution of 720*1600. Also Read - Motorola Moto G10 Power vs Oppo A15s - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Realme Narzo 30A is based on their different variants. Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999, whereas Realme Narzo 30A of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 8999. Also Read - OnePlus 9R 5G will launch in India on March 23: CEO Pete Lau

Camera -The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A has a 13MP+monochrome portrait sensor camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 30A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 30A of 6000mAh.

OS-The Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A runs on realme UI Based on Android 10. The Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A is powered by Helio G85 Gaming Processor.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2021 11:44 AM IST

