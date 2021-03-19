Moto G10 Power price in India is Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It will go on sale on March 15 on Flipkart. The rear cameras are the same as Moto G30. The processor is Snapdragon 460 and the battery is a 6,000mAh one. Both Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power ship with Android 11.

Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G10 Power smartphone priced starting at 9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy A12 is priced starting at 12999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G10 Power and Samsung Galaxy A12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G10 Power features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a MediaTek Helio P35

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Samsung Galaxy A12 is based on their different variants. Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999, whereas Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999.

Camera -The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 of 5000mAh. The Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5