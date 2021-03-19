Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G10 Power smartphone priced starting at 9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy M02s smartphone The Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced starting at 8999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G10 Power and Samsung Galaxy M02s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 9R 5G will launch in India on March 23: CEO Pete Lau

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G10 Power features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy M02s features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1560×720.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M02s features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Samsung Galaxy M02s is based on their different variants. Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999.

Camera -The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s of 5,000mAh. The Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10