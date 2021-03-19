Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G10 Power smartphone priced starting at 9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Tecno also launched the Tecno Spark 6 Go smartphone The Tecno Spark 6 Go is priced starting at 8499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G10 Power and Tecno Spark 6 Go across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Moto G10 Power vs Oppo A15s - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G10 Power features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels. Meanwhile the Tecno Spark 6 Go features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark 6 Go features a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Tecno Spark 6 Go is based on their different variants. Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999, whereas Tecno Spark 6 Go of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8499.

Camera -The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a 13MP+AI lens camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Spark 6 Go has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark 6 Go of 5,000mAh. The Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10