Motorola launched Motorola Moto G10 Power which is packed with new features and specifications. Motorola Moto G10 Power comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo Y12s with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Vivo Y12s. Also Read - OnePlus 9R 5G will launch in India on March 23: CEO Pete Lau

Display and Design-The screen of Motorola Moto G10 Power is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo Y12s is 6.51 inch. The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels, whereas the Vivo Y12s has a screen resolution of 1600*720. Also Read - Motorola Moto G10 Power vs Samsung Galaxy M02s - Head to Head Comparison of RAM, Battery, Display, Processor, and Price in India

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Vivo Y12s is based on their different variants. Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999, whereas Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990. Also Read - Micromax In 1 with gradient back design, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras: First look

Camera -The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y12s of 5000mAh.

OS-The Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11, whereas the Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10. The Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, whereas the Vivo Y12s is powered by Helio P35.