Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G10 Power smartphone priced starting at 9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G10 Power and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G10 Power features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G10 Power and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is based on their different variants. Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 48MP+2MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 5000mAh. The Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11