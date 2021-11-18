Motorola launches five new smartphones in the global market. These phones include – Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31. The Moto G200 has grabbed maximum eyeballs since it offers flagship-level features including Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. Interestingly, despite packing top-notch features the phone is priced on the lower side. Also Read - Moto Watch 100 with new Moto Watch OS launched, price set at around Rs 7,400

The Moto G200 has been launched at a price of €450, which roughly translates to around Rs 39,900 approx. Some of the key features it packs are Snapdragon 888+ processor, a 6.8-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, IP52 basic water resistance rating, and more. Also Read - Motorola’s upcoming phone could be powered by flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 898

In terms of camera specifications, the smartphone includes a primary 108-megapixel lens paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The wide-angle lens doubles as macro lens. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Also Read - Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Besides Moto G200, the company unveiled Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31. Here’s what they offer to consumers.

Motorola Moto G71 specs and price

The Motorola Moto G71 comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 50-megapixel primary lens paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it includes a 16-megapixel image sensor.

Some of the other specifications of the phone include – 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 5000mAh battery, 30W fast charging support, and more. All of it is offered at a price of €300, which translates to around Rs 25,300.

Motorola Moto G51 specs and price

The Motorola Moto G51 has been launched at a price of €230, which translates to Rs 19,400 approx. At the price point, the phone offers features such as – Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus, a 6.8-inch display with support for 120hz screen refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel front shooter, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging out-of-the-box.

Lastly, the Motorola Moto G41 and Moto G31 have been unveiled at a price of €250 (Rs 21,000) and €200 (17,000), respectively.