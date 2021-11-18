comscore Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200
News

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

Mobiles

The Moto G200 has grabbed maximum eyeballs since it offers flagship-level features including Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. Interestingly, despite packing top-notch features the phone is priced on the lower side.

moto g200

Motorola launches five new smartphones in the global market. These phones include – Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31. The Moto G200 has grabbed maximum eyeballs since it offers flagship-level features including Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. Interestingly, despite packing top-notch features the phone is priced on the lower side. Also Read - Moto Watch 100 with new Moto Watch OS launched, price set at around Rs 7,400

The Moto G200 has been launched at a price of €450, which roughly translates to around Rs 39,900 approx. Some of the key features it packs are Snapdragon 888+ processor, a 6.8-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, IP52 basic water resistance rating, and more. Also Read - Motorola’s upcoming phone could be powered by flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 898

In terms of camera specifications, the smartphone includes a primary 108-megapixel lens paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The wide-angle lens doubles as macro lens. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Also Read - Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Besides Moto G200, the company unveiled Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31. Here’s what they offer to consumers.

Motorola Moto G71 specs and price

The Motorola Moto G71 comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 50-megapixel primary lens paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it includes a 16-megapixel image sensor.

Some of the other specifications of the phone include – 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 5000mAh battery, 30W fast charging support, and more. All of it is offered at a price of €300, which translates to around Rs 25,300.

Motorola Moto G51 specs and price

The Motorola Moto G51 has been launched at a price of €230, which translates to Rs 19,400 approx. At the price point, the phone offers features such as – Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus, a 6.8-inch display with support for 120hz screen refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel front shooter, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging out-of-the-box.

Lastly, the Motorola Moto G41 and Moto G31 have been unveiled at a price of €250 (Rs 21,000) and €200 (17,000), respectively.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 18, 2021 6:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Snapchat introduces Memory and Explore layers for Snap Map
Apps
Snapchat introduces Memory and Explore layers for Snap Map
Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Photo Gallery

Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Photo Gallery

Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

Mobiles

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India

How To

How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security

Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

Mobiles

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200
Moto Watch 100 with new Moto Watch OS launched, price set at around Rs 7,400

Wearables

Moto Watch 100 with new Moto Watch OS launched, price set at around Rs 7,400
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra might feature a 50 MP triple rear camera, punch hole display

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra might feature a 50 MP triple rear camera, punch hole display
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch tipped: Top specs include Snapdragon 898, more

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch tipped: Top specs include Snapdragon 898, more
Motorola to release another Edge series phone dubbed Moto Edge X

Mobiles

Motorola to release another Edge series phone dubbed Moto Edge X

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: आज रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे Titian mark gun skins समेत ये धांसू आइटम, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ नया Faded Wheel इवेंट, ऐसे पाएं Winged Bones Backpack समेत कई धांसू आइटम्स

Moto G Power 2022 हुआ लॉन्च, 5000mAh की बैटरी के साथ मिलता है 50MP कैमरा

Free Fire Advance Server OB31 Update के लिए इस तरह मिलेगा एक्टिवेशन कोड, जानें पूरा तरीका

Paytm IPO: घर बैठे-बैठे चंद मिनटों में ऑनलाइन चेक करें शेयर अलॉटमेंट स्टेटस, जानें आपको शेयर मिला है या नहीं

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200
Mobiles
Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200
How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India

How To

How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India
Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far
India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security

News

India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security
Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

Apps

Instagram to add music in feed posts in three countries, including India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers