Motorola Moto G22 launched globally: Specs, price, India launch details, more

Motorola is yet to reveal details related to the India launch of the Moto G22. Since the Moto G20 was released in India we expect the Moto G22 to hit the market as well.

Motorola moto g22

Image: Motorola

Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G22 in the European market. The smartphone comes packed with top-notch specifications at a budget price tag. The smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal details related to the India launch of the Moto G22. Since the Moto G20 was released in India we expect the Moto G22 to hit the market as well. Also Read - Moto G22 specs leaked, tipped to come with MediaTek Helio G37 chipset

The Motorola Moto G22 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is priced at €169.99, which roughly translates to around Rs 14,000. The device comes in three colour options Cosmic Black, Pearl White, and Iceberg Blue. Also Read - OnePlus, Oppo finally decide against a Unified OS; Oxygen OS, ColorOS to remain separate: Report

Moto G22 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Moto G22 comes packed with a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It includes a punch-hole display with narrow bezels on three sides and a thicker bottom chin. Also Read - Phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Here are the 5 best options to consider

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card. The Moto G22 runs Android 12 operating system with a few Moto apps pre-installed.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which the company claims can last more than a working day on a single charge. There’s no mention of fast charging. It includes a USB Type-C port support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the camera front, the Moto G20 includes a quad rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and two 2-megapixel image sensors. For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 16-megapixel image sensor inside a hole-punch.

India launch details

Motorola hasn’t yet revealed the India launch details of the Moto G22. Since the Moto G20 is available in the country, it is likely that the Moto G22 will also hit the market soon.

In terms of specifications, the Moto G20 includes a 6.5-inch display with IPS LCD panel, Unisoc T700 SoC, a 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, a single 13-megapixel image sensor, a 5000mAh battery and more.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 8:34 AM IST

