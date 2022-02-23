Motorola is about to unveil a new smartphone, Moto G22, soon. Moto G22 was spotted on certification platforms like NBTC, EEC, and FCC. These listings suggest that the Lenovo-owned brand may unveil it soon. Also Read - Moto G20 image renders, full specifications leaked

Tipster Evan Blass has now revealed some key details about the upcoming Moto G22. The leaks revealed that the smartphone would come with a 6.5-inch display along with 1,600 x 720px LCD resolution. In addition, the display would support a 90Hz refresh rate and a centered punch-hole cutout. However, last week’s leaks suggested towards OLED display of the Moto G22. Also Read - Moto G60, Moto G20 leaked, design and some key specs revealed: Take a look

As far as camera features are concerned, the tipster hints towards the quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth camera. For selfies, the G22 could sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

Moto G22 Specs:

Helio G37 (no 5G)

6,5" 1600 x 720 IPS LCD 90 Hz

4 + 64 /

50 MP (f/1.8),

8 MP UW (118° f/2.2),

2 MP Macro/Depth (f/2.4)

16 MP Front (f/2.45)

5000 mAh

185g

microSD

Android 12

White, Iceberg Blue, Cosmic Black

Price ≈ 200€

(Render via @evleaks)@TechnikNewsNET pic.twitter.com/ECqr7KAiSY — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) February 16, 2022

To recall, the upcoming smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its essential features and specifications. As per the Geekbench listing, Moto G22 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with 4GB of RAM. However, there could be versions with less or more RAM.

Moto G22 scored 170 points and 912 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Lastly, it will boot to Android 11. Notably, the Lenovo-owned Motorola never released Moto G21. Hence, the upcoming Moto G22 will be the direct successor to the Moto G20 launched last year.

Specifications

As per the latest leak, the Moto G22 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and sport a 90Hz refresh rate display. The Moto G22 is likely to come in Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and White colors. The smartphone is speculated to come with a 5000mAh battery. Tipster Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) has leaked about the Moto G22 on Twitter. The tweet also includes renders of the Motorola phone that had previously surfaced online.

To recall, G22 was leaked by Evan Blass with the codename “Hawaii+.” According to Blass, the Hawaiian+ phone will have an OLED panel, but the G22 will have an LCD panel. Hence, it is likely that either the Austin or the Road (codenamed) could be launched as the Moto G22.

Price

According to Leaks, the price of the Moto G22 smartphone can be 200 Euro, i.e., around Rs 17,000 as per Indian currency.