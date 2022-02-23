comscore Motorola Moto G22 tipped to launch with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display: Check expected specs, price, features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Moto G22 new renders leak, tipped to come with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display
News

Motorola Moto G22 new renders leak, tipped to come with Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz display

Mobiles

Tipster Evan Blass has now revealed some key details about the upcoming Moto G22. The leaks revealed that the smartphone would come with a 6.5-inch display along with 1,600 x 720px LCD resolution.

Moto G22

Representational Image

Motorola is about to unveil a new smartphone, Moto G22, soon. Moto G22 was spotted on certification platforms like NBTC, EEC, and FCC. These listings suggest that the Lenovo-owned brand may unveil it soon. Also Read - Moto G20 image renders, full specifications leaked

Tipster Evan Blass has now revealed some key details about the upcoming Moto G22. The leaks revealed that the smartphone would come with a 6.5-inch display along with 1,600 x 720px LCD resolution. In addition, the display would support a 90Hz refresh rate and a centered punch-hole cutout. However, last week’s leaks suggested towards OLED display of the Moto G22. Also Read - Moto G60, Moto G20 leaked, design and some key specs revealed: Take a look

As far as camera features are concerned, the tipster hints towards the quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth camera. For selfies, the G22 could sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

To recall, the upcoming smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its essential features and specifications. As per the Geekbench listing, Moto G22 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with 4GB of RAM. However, there could be versions with less or more RAM.

Moto G22 scored 170 points and 912 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Lastly, it will boot to Android 11. Notably, the Lenovo-owned Motorola never released Moto G21. Hence, the upcoming Moto G22 will be the direct successor to the Moto G20 launched last year.

Specifications

As per the latest leak, the Moto G22 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and sport a 90Hz refresh rate display. The Moto G22 is likely to come in Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and White colors. The smartphone is speculated to come with a 5000mAh battery. Tipster Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) has leaked about the Moto G22 on Twitter. The tweet also includes renders of the Motorola phone that had previously surfaced online.

moto g20

Image: GSMArena (Representational Image)

To recall, G22 was leaked by Evan Blass with the codename “Hawaii+.” According to Blass, the Hawaiian+ phone will have an OLED panel, but the G22 will have an LCD panel. Hence, it is likely that either the Austin or the Road (codenamed) could be launched as the Moto G22.

Price

According to Leaks, the price of the Moto G22 smartphone can be 200 Euro, i.e., around Rs 17,000 as per Indian currency.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 23, 2022 10:08 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally
Apps
Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally
Netflix is testing the TikTok-like Fast Laughs feature for TVs

Apps

Netflix is testing the TikTok-like Fast Laughs feature for TVs

Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India, variants leak ahead of launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India, variants leak ahead of launch

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Throne remains in the family

Reviews

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Throne remains in the family

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally

Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

Bajaj Avenger 220 EV conversion kit launched: Will make your Avenger into a hybrid

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G20 with 48MP rear cameras launched: Price, features, specs

News

Motorola Moto G20 with 48MP rear cameras launched: Price, features, specs
Moto G20 image renders, full specifications leaked

Mobiles

Moto G20 image renders, full specifications leaked
Moto G60, Moto G20 leaked, design and some key specs revealed

Mobiles

Moto G60, Moto G20 leaked, design and some key specs revealed

हिंदी समाचार

आज भारत में लॉन्च होगी iQOO 9 Series, 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग समेत मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Free Fire MAX Rewards Today: आज फ्री फायर मैक्स में लगी फ्री इनाम की कतार, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Redmi Note 11 Pro को भारत में उतारने की हो रही तैयारी, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

Yamaha ने 3D साउंड फीचर वाले हेडफोन्स और ईयरफोन्स भारत में किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Free Fire MAX में परफेक्ट हेडशॉट लगाने के ये हैं 5 सबसे बेहतर तरीके

Latest Videos

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using
5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using
Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

Reviews

Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally
Apps
Facebook launches its TikTok-clone Reels globally
Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 to launch on February 24 with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories
OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

Features

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?
Bajaj Avenger 220 EV conversion kit launched: Will make your Avenger into a hybrid

Electric Vehicle

Bajaj Avenger 220 EV conversion kit launched: Will make your Avenger into a hybrid

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers