Motorola recently launched its Moto G series globally, and now the tipster has informed that three phones of this series can be unveiled in India soon. The phones that have been launched under the Moto G series are Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31. In these smartphones, Moto G200 has been introduced with the flagship chipset, Moto G71 and Moto G5 smartphones with Qualcomm’s 5G chipset and Moto G41, Moto G31 smartphones with MediaTek chipset. Also Read - Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 launched: Here’s the first look

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the device’s India launch, but as per a report from 91mobiles, the smartphone could launch in the country soon. The device is expected to launch in India later this month; If there is any delay, it can arrive early in December. Also Read - Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

Recently, a report claimed that the Moto G31 might have been spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). As per leaks, the spotted model number for Moto G31 is XT2173-2. The tech giant has not given any information regarding the launch of the new G series model at the moment. Also Read - Moto Watch 100 with new Moto Watch OS launched, price set at around Rs 7,400

Specifications

Moto G31 smartphone features Android 11, a 6.4-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, with which 4 GB RAM is available. The phone’s storage is 128 GB, which can be expanded up to 1 TB via a micro-SD card.

For photography, a triple rear camera setup has been given in Moto G31, whose primary camera is 50 megapixels. With this, the phone has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. In addition, its battery is 5,000mAh, which supports 10W fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi for connectivity.

Price

The Moto G31 smartphone has been introduced in Baby Blue and Mineral Gray color options. This Motorola smartphone was introduced for a price of 199.99 Euro (about Rs 16,825).