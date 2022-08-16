Motorola recently launched the Moto G32 entry-level smartphone in the Indian market. The device comes with modest specs and offers a simple design. Some of the phone’s highlights include a 90Hz high refresh rate display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a triple camera setup. Starting today, the phone is available for purchase. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

Motorola Moto G32 Price in India, Offers, and Colors

The Moto G32 is now up for sale on Flipkart. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the only variant with a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Also Read - Motorola Moto G62 5G with 120Hz display and Snapdragon 695 launched in India

It also has several card offers from HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Those with HDFC Bank Credit Card can get Rs 1,000 off on non-EMI transactions and Rs 1,250 off on EMI transactions. As usual, those with Flipkart Axis Bank Card will get a 5 percent discount. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2022 Price confirmed ahead of tomorrow's launch

The smartphone comes in two color options — Mineral Gray and Satin Silver.

Motorola Moto G32 Specfications

The Moto G32 comes with a plastic build and has a simple design on the back. On the front, it has a modern punch-hole design. It has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It has a 405 PPI pixel density, 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Moving on to the raw hardware, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the device has a triple camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP selfie snapper.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual-SIM 4G support. It has a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for Audio. Lastly, it runs on the Android 12 OS out of the box.