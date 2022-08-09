Motorola Moto G32 has finally arrived in India as the new budget phone. It is loaded with the goodness of Android 12 without any bloat, which makes it a good choice for Android purists. Motorola says the phone has near-stock Android. The Moto G32 brings the big camera cutout design on the back, which has a matte finish. The Motorola Moto G32, however, has a 4G processor, which most people would not prefer considering 5G is imminent. Also Read - Moto G32 with 90Hz smooth display, Dolby Atmos speakers launched

The new Moto G32 is suitable for people looking for a budget phone with a big display and a high-capacity battery. Over and above the specifications, the Moto G32 also comes with a guarantee of the Android 13 update and three years of security updates. The phone also has an IP52 rated resistance for water splash and dust.

Moto G32 price in India

The Moto G32 comes in a single variant of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and it costs Rs 12,999. But HDFC Bank credit card owners can get a discount of Rs 1,250 on this price. The effective price of the Moto G32, thus, becomes Rs 11,749. Additionally, Jio customers get Rs 2,000 cashback on recharge and Rs 559 as a discount on the annual subscription of ZEE5.

Moto G32 specifications

The Moto G32 comes with modest specifications that fall in line with the price. Although it is not a 4G phone, it has good performance as well as display quality. Moreover, the phone has near-stock Android 12. The Moto G32 comes with a 6.5-inch FullHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. There is support for a microSD card of up to 1TB storage.

For its cameras, the Moto G32 brings a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The selfie camera on the Moto G32 uses a 16-megapixel camera. Both the front and rear cameras support 1080p video recording. The Moto G32 comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.