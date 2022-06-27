comscore Motorola Moto G42 launch date revealed for the Indian market
News

Motorola Moto G42 India launch tipped for July 4

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G42 is tipped to launch next month and will be priced at around Rs 15,000.

Moto G42

Unlike many other smartphone brands that simply forayed into the mid-range segment, Motorola has been one of the few brands to release phones even in the entry-level segment. Recently, the company launched the Moto G52 in the budget segment in India, and now, it is expected to bring the Motorola Moto G42 to the region. The tipster Yogesh Brar has tipped the release date of the device for India. Also Read - Moto G82 5G alternatives: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Vivo T1, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and more

Motorola Moto G42 India launch date, Expected Price

The Motorola Moto G42 is tipped to launch on July 4 in the Indian market. It is said to be an entry-level phone that is expected to arrive at around Rs. 15,000 price segment. It will be a 4G phone and will come with modern design sporting a punch-hole panel and triple cameras. Also Read - Motorola Moto G62 5G showcased in fresh renders

Motorola Moto G42 Specifications

The Moto G42 was recently launched in the global market, and so, its specs are known. We expect the device to come with similar specs in India. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio. Also Read - Critical security vulnerabilities found in Unisoc chipsets, but there's a patch incoming

It boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens having an aperture of f/1.8. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The rear camera is capable of recording 1080 videos at 30 frames per second. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and has support for 18W fast charging. The phone has stereo speakers and also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device has a fingerprint scanner on the right spine for added security. It has Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS support. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has MyUX on top.

  • Published Date: June 27, 2022 9:45 PM IST

