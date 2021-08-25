Motorola Moto G50 5G has been launched in the global market after being subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few days. The Motorola Moto G50 5G goes official in Australia earlier today and it is likely to arrive in India soon. However, specific details of the Motorola Moto G50 5G India launch has not been revealed yet. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 pre-order starts today: Here's how to book it, offers, and more

The Motorola Moto G50 5G succeeds the Moto G50 smartphone, which was launched earlier this year in March. Both these smartphones more or less offer similar specifications with some improvements here and there in the 5G model. Let’s take a detailed look at the specifications offered by the newly launched Motorola Moto G50 5G smartphone and also the price. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 sale in India delayed, pre-orders to start tomorrow though

Motorola Moto G50 5G price

Motorola Moto G50 5G has been launched in only one variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has been priced at $289, which roughly translates to around Rs 21,500. The pricing and availability details of the Motorola smartphone outside Australian market have not been revealed yet. You get the Motorola smartphone in two colour options, consisting of Meteorite Gray and Green. Also Read - Motorola Edge (2021) launched globally: check specs, price and all other details

Motorola Moto G50 5G specifications

The Motorola Moto G50 5G comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone includes a waterdrop notch that fits in a 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the rear panel, the smartphone consists of three camera sensors consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G50 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. On the software front, the phone runs Motorola’s My UX on top of Android 11.