Motorola Moto G50 5G launched with 90hz screen refresh rate, 5000mAh battery: Check price

Motorola Moto G50 5G smartphone has been launched in the European market with a price starting at €250. There are no words on whether the smartphone will make it to the Indian market or not. The smartphone manufacturer has also launched a new Moto G100 smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 90Hz display, 5G support, among others at a price starting at Euro 499.99, which translates to Rs 47,200. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days deals on 65-inch TVs: Samsung The Frame, Motorola ZX, Vu Premium, and more

The 5G Motorola Moto G50 smartphone comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, a massive 5000mAh battery, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, and more. Let’s take a quick look at everything the Motorola smartphone brings to the table. Also Read - Motorola G50 5G specifications, design leaked via TENNA listing: Know details

Moto G50 5G price, variants

Motorola Moto G50 5G has been launched in two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. As far as the specifications are concerned, the base model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Euro 250, which translates to Rs 21,400. The price of the top-end model of the smartphone with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage has not been revealed by the brand yet. Also Read - Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870: Could Motorola beat Poco F3 at its own game?

The new Motorola smartphone comes in two colour options including Aqua Green and Steel Gray. It will go on sale in Spain from April 15.

Moto G50 5G specifications

-Moto G50 5G comes packed with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ with a high refresh rate of 90hz and resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The smartphone includes a waterdrop notch on the top of the screen.

-As far as the hardware setup is concerned, the Moto G50 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone, as mentioned earlier, comes in two options: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The storage can also be expanded using a microSD card.

– In terms of cameras, the Moto G50 5G packs a triple rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone includes a 13-megapixel camera on the front.

-The smartphone includes a 5000mAh battery paired with 15W charging support in the box.

-On the software front, the Motorola smartphone runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box.