Motorola has officially confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Moto G51 in India. The smartphone is all set to launch in the country on December 10 via an online launch event. Once released, the upcoming Moto G51 will be available on Flipkart.com, Motorola India’s official website, and offline stores across the country. Also Read - Moto Edge X30 image appear online, confirmed to get 144Hz display

Last week, the smartphone manufacturer unveiled the affordable Moto G31 smartphone with a price starting at Rs 12,999. As for the Moto G51, the smartphone manufacturer has confirmed a few details including 12 active bands of 5G, LCD panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, among other things. Also Read - Moto G51 5G tipped to launch in India next week, price leaked online

The pricing of the smartphone hasn’t been confirmed yet, but reports suggest that it could be somewhere around Rs 20,000. We will need to wait for the exact pricing to be confirmed. Also Read - Motorola Edge X30 launch date revealed: Flagship to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Moto G51 specifications (expected)

Ahead of the release, a lot has been revealed about the Moto G51 smartphone. As per rumours and leaks, the upcoming Motorola smartphone will come packed with a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel with support for a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to include a hole punch consisting of a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor with Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 storage. The Moto G51 is tipped to include a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging support.

In terms of camera specifications, the Motorola Moto G51 is expected to come packed with a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an LED flash.

Some of the other specifications of the smartphone include – Android 11 OS, a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a micro-SD card slot, among other things.