Motorola is expected to soon introduce another smartphone in its G lineup, called Motorola Moto G51. The smartphone expects to make its entry in November. The phone could be the successor of the Motorola Moto G50 5G that arrived earlier this year.

Before the company could make any details official, we have some information on the phone's specs sheet. Some key specifications of this upcoming smartphone have been revealed through TechnikNews.

Motorola Moto G51 specs

A new leak suggests the device is carried under the model number "XT2171-1" and developed under the code name "Cyprus 5G". The device has a full HD + display, but it is still unclear what the display size and how high the refresh rate will be.

It suggests that the upcoming Moto G51 will feature triple rear cameras, including 50 megapixels, 8 megapixels ultra-wide-angle, and 2 megapixels as a depth sensor. The front camera might come with 13-megapixels, as per the report.

The Motorola Moto G51 was spotted at the Geekbench last week. The listing notes that the supposed Motorola Moto G51 could arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB RAM. The handset expects to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The upcoming smartphone could launch as a successor to the Moto G50, which features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone sports a 13-megapixel sensor. Moto G50 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Some other report reveals that the Lenovo-owned company could also unveil another ‘G’ smartphone as Motorola Moto G71 5G. The upcoming Moto G71 smartphone has been listed in the FCC database with some specifications. The model’s name of this forthcoming Motorola smartphone is “XT2169-1” with the codenamed “Corfu.” The smartphone will run on the company’s My UX user interface based on Android 11.