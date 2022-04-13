comscore Motorola Moto G52 with a 50MP triple rear camera setup launched: Know details
News

Motorola Moto G52 with a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 5000 mAh battery launched

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G52 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM.

Untitled design - 2022-04-13T090000.525

Motorola Moto G52

Motorola has announced Moto G52 in European markets. The highlights of the newly launched Moto G52 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W charging. Notably, this will be the successor of Moto G51, which was launched in India last year in December. The company has not confirmed the India launch date of Moto G52 yet. Also Read - Moto G22 to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Check sale offers, pricing and more

Motorola Moto G52 pricing

The new Moto G52 is launched in two storage variants in Europe. The 4GB RAM storage variant is priced at EUR 249 (approx Rs 20,600). The smartphone also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant. In terms of colours, it comes in Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White colour variants. Also Read - Moto G22 with MediaTek Helio G37 processor launched in India: Pricing, availability, specs

Moto G52 is expected to go on sale in Europe later this month. Also Read - Moto G22 to launch in India on April 8: Check expected specs, price

Motorola Moto G52 specifications, features

Motorola Moto G52 features a 6.6-inch OLED display that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display also houses a punch-hole camera on the top centre part. As for the processor, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Moto G52 runs on Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of MyUX.

As per the company, “With My UX, control your phone with simple gestures, customize your entertainment settings, and create a look that’s all you.”

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front facing camera. Moto G52 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast charging.

Motorola has announced that the smartphone comes with an IP52 rating for water resistance. It weighs 169gm and is 7.99mm thick. Moto G52 also features dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

  • Published Date: April 13, 2022 9:18 AM IST

