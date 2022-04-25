Motorola has finally launched its much-awaited Moto G52 smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 14,499. The highlights of the smartphone includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup and a 90Hz refresh rate display. Also Read - Motorola to launch Moto G52 with a 50MP triple rear camera setup in India on April 25

Motorola Moto G52 pricing, sale offers

Motorola Moto G52 is launched in India in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 16,499. In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Porcelain White and Charcoal Grey colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on May 3 on Flipkart at 12 pm. As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, EMI transactions.

Introducing the all-new #motog52 with revolutionary pOLED 90Hz display & up your style with India’s slimmest, & lightest smartphone in the segment! Starting at just 13,499*! Sale starts 3 May on @Flipkart and at leading retail stores #gowow — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 25, 2022

Motorola Moto G52 specifications, features

Motorola Moto G52 features a 6.6-inch OLED display that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display also houses a punch-hole camera on the top. As for the processor, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Moto G52 runs on Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of MyUX.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front-facing camera. Moto G52 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast charging.

Motorola has announced that the smartphone comes with an IP52 rating for water resistance. It weighs 169gm and is 7.99mm thick. Moto G52 also features dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos.