comscore Motorola Moto G52 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,499: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Moto G52 Snapdragon 680 Soc Launch India Price Sale
News

Motorola Moto G52 with Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India at Rs 14,499

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G52 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, a 90Hz refresh rate display and more.

Untitled design - 2022-04-25T120758.346

Motorola Moto G52

Motorola has finally launched its much-awaited Moto G52 smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 14,499. The highlights of the smartphone includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup and a 90Hz refresh rate display. Also Read - Motorola to launch Moto G52 with a 50MP triple rear camera setup in India on April 25

Motorola Moto G52 pricing, sale offers

Motorola Moto G52 is launched in India in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 16,499. In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Porcelain White and Charcoal Grey colour variants. Also Read - Motorola Moto G52 with a 5,000 mAh battery might launch in India this month: Report

The smartphone will go on sale in India on May 3 on Flipkart at 12 pm. As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, EMI transactions. Also Read - Moto G22 to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Check sale offers, pricing and more

Motorola Moto G52 specifications, features

Motorola Moto G52 features a 6.6-inch OLED display that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display also houses a punch-hole camera on the top. As for the processor, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Moto G52 runs on Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of MyUX.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front-facing camera. Moto G52 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 30W fast charging.

Motorola has announced that the smartphone comes with an IP52 rating for water resistance. It weighs 169gm and is 7.99mm thick. Moto G52 also features dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 25, 2022 12:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 25, 2022 1:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Rohit Sharma is the only Indian cricketer to own this Rs 3.15 crore SUV
automobile
Rohit Sharma is the only Indian cricketer to own this Rs 3.15 crore SUV
How to disable your Instagram account temporarily

How To

How to disable your Instagram account temporarily

Man uses Apple AirTag to track missing luggage

News

Man uses Apple AirTag to track missing luggage

Motorola Moto G52 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,499

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G52 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,499

Dubai man buys car number plate for Rs 70 crore

automobile

Dubai man buys car number plate for Rs 70 crore

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Rohit Sharma is the only Indian cricketer to own this Rs 3.15 crore SUV

Realme Narzo 50A Prime arrives in India: Check details

Man uses Apple AirTag to track missing luggage

Dubai man buys car number plate for Rs 70 crore

Apple begins removing outdated apps from the App Store

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G52 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,499

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G52 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,499
Best flagship phones that have launched in India (April 2022)

Top Products

Best flagship phones that have launched in India (April 2022)
Best phone Under 12000 (April 2022)

Top Products

Best phone Under 12000 (April 2022)
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India (April 2022)

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India (April 2022)
Best Mobile with 4GB ram under 10000 (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Mobile with 4GB ram under 10000 (April 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में आज मिलेगा फ्री Emerald Slicer और Booyah Sparks इमोट, जानें क्लेम करने का तरीका

ई-स्कूटर ने ली एक और जान; अब Corbett 14 Electric Scooter की बैटरी में धमाका, खरीदने के एक दिन बाद ही हादसा

Realme Narzo 50A Prime भारत में 50MP कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Oppo ने दमदार फीचर्स वाले दो 5जी फोन किए लॉन्च, 12GB RAM से है लैस

Motorola Moto G52 भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेंगे 50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी समेत ये फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11, Watch video to know the details

News

Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11, Watch video to know the details
How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat, watch this tutorial Video to understand the steps better

Features

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat, watch this tutorial Video to understand the steps better
Dizo Watch S Launched in India, watch this video to know its Price and Features

News

Dizo Watch S Launched in India, watch this video to know its Price and Features
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

News

Rohit Sharma is the only Indian cricketer to own this Rs 3.15 crore SUV
automobile
Rohit Sharma is the only Indian cricketer to own this Rs 3.15 crore SUV
Realme Narzo 50A Prime arrives in India: Check details

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime arrives in India: Check details
Man uses Apple AirTag to track missing luggage

News

Man uses Apple AirTag to track missing luggage
Dubai man buys car number plate for Rs 70 crore

automobile

Dubai man buys car number plate for Rs 70 crore
Apple begins removing outdated apps from the App Store

Apps

Apple begins removing outdated apps from the App Store

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers