comscore Motorola Moto G53 to launch with different specs in India
News

Motorola Moto G53 won't disappoint for Indian and other global markets

Mobiles

Motorola will soon launch the Moto G53 in global markets with different specifications. It will likely come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset.

Highlights

  • Motorola could soon launch the Moto G53 in global markets including the Indian region.
  • The Moto G53 for the global market will come with a different specs sheet.
  • The device may come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.
Moto G53

Motorola launched the Moto G53 smartphone earlier this month in China. The smartphone was launched in the entry-level segment with modest specs. Unfortunately, the phone brought a few downgrades and the major letdowns were the HD+ display and cameras. Also Read - Moto G53 debuts with downgraded specs, but Indian buyers don't need to worry

Now, however, as per a tipster, the Moto G53 for the global markets will be different. It is said to come with a different specs sheet, which may not disappoint. Also Read - Motorola Moto X40 with 165Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched

Moto G53 specifications for the global model

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, the Moto G53 will come with a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This will be great considering the Chinese model came with an HD+ LCD panel, though with a higher 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Motorola Moto X40 launch date announced, to take on Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11

The smartphone is said to come with a triple camera system instead of dual cameras. It will have a 50MP main lens, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The 8MP will likely be an ultra-wide lens while the 2MP will be an auxiliary sensor. Upfront, it will have a 16MP camera for taking selfies.

Under the hood, it is said to have the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which will make it 5G enabled. It will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone may come with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Turbo charging. The exact charging speed for the Turbo charging isn’t mentioned by the Brar.

Interestingly, the phone will boot on Android 13 out of the box and have MyUI on top. It is expected to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Moto G53 price segment

The Motorola Moto G53 5G is expected to launch in the budget segment. When it arrives in India, it could be priced at around Rs 15,000.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2022 10:18 AM IST
