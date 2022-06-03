comscore Motorola Moto G62 5G showcased in fresh renders
Motorola Moto G62 5G showcased in fresh renders

Motorola's upcoming entry-level phone is the Moto G62 5G. The device will debut soon with Snapdragon 480+ SoC and a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

While Motorola is prepping for the release of the Motorola Moto G82 5G in India, the brand appears to be working on an entry-level 4G phone for the global market. The device may also arrive in India considering that several budget 5G phones are being propelled in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment lately. Roland Quandt has now shared multiple renders of the Moto G62.  Also Read - Critical security vulnerabilities found in Unisoc chipsets, but there's a patch incoming

As per the renders, the Moto G62 5G sports a punch-hole display and has narrow bezels on top and sides, while the bottom still has a noticeable chin. Moving to the rear, the phone features the standard Motorola design. It has the camera sensors and Motorola branding on the back, and the phone appears to be made up of polycarbonate material. Also Read - Motorola Moto G82 5G launch date revealed for the Indian market

The smartphone has a triple camera system at the rear and if we zoom in we can see that it has a 50MP main lens. On the bottom, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a microphone. There’s a secondary microphone on the top, and a volume rocker, power key, and SIM tray are present on the sides. 

Motorola is yet to confirm the phone’s specs and launch date, but the rumors have already got it covered. The Motorola Moo G62 5G will sport a 6.52-inch FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. What’s interesting is that it will have an OLED panel, despite the fact that it will come in the entry-level segment. 

The smartphone will feature a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery and is expected to support some sort of fast charging. It will boot on Android 12 out of the box and will have My UX on top. The phone is expected to have Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers. 

The Motorola Moto G62 5G will come in the entry-level segment, but as of now, the pricing is under wraps. But we expect it to be revealed in the coming days in the form of leaks. As for the colors, the phone will launch in Midnight Grey and Frosted Blue shades. 

  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 7:52 PM IST

