Motorola has launched a new smartphone in India dubbed Motorola Moto G62 5G. The new smartphone comes in the budget segment and offers features like a 120Hz display, triple cameras, and an IP52 water-repellent design. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2022 Price confirmed ahead of tomorrow's launch

Motorola Moto G62 5G Price in India

The Motorola G62 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is also available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 19,999. Also Read - Motorola Moto G62 India launch is on August 11: Everything to know

It comes with bank offers from HDFC and Citi Bank. Those having an HDFC Bank credit card can get Rs 1500 off on the device making the final price Rs 16,499. Buyers with Citi Bank debit or credit cards can get 10 percent off up to Rs 1,750. There are also some offers on EMI transactions. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2022, Motorola X30 Pro launch rescheduled for August 11

The smartphone comes in Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue color options. It will go on its first sale on August 19 at 12 PM IST.

The Moto G62 will go against the likes of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Realme 9 Pro in India, which also pack the same SoC as the G62.

Motorola Moto G62 5G Specifications

The Motorola Moto G62 5G comes with a 6.55-inch punch-hole LCD display with Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and 89.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a thin-bezel design on all three sides but at the bottom, it has a noticeable chin. Motorola reveals that the phone has the modern 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB.

Moving to the cameras, it has a triple camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The camera has several features including Night Vision, Cinemograph, Portrait, Live Filter, Dual Capture, Spot color, and more.

On the front, it has a 16MP camera for taking selfie shots and doing video calls. The front camera supports Face Beauty and Slow Motion video.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and ships with a 20W fast charging inside the box. It comes with a stereo speaker setup and has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It also supports FM radio and boasts two microphones.

It has 5G connectivity with 12 bands: n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78. It comes with Wifi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and has Bluetooth 5.1 support. The dual-SIM phone has an IP52 rating and boots on Android 12 OS out of the box. It also has Lenovo’s ThinkShield protection.