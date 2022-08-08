Motorola Moto G62 India launch is on August 11: Everything to know

Motorola Moto G62 recently arrived in some markets, marking the launch of the company’s yet another budget smartphone. The company has now announced the launch of the phone in India. The Motorola Moto G62 is coming to India on August 11. The new Moto G62 is one of the few phones that use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor, but there will be a big change for the Indian market. Motorola announced the Moto G62 in India will use a Snapdragon 695 chipset instead. Also Read - Motorola Moto G62 5G showcased in fresh renders

That makes us wonder if the Indian variant of the Motorola Moto G62 will be different from the variant available in Europe. According to Motorola’s tweet, that is unlikely. The Indian Moto G62 may just use a different processor than its European counterpart, while the rest of the things may be the same. We already know these specifications, but before I tell you about those, a little about the upcoming India launch and availability details about the Motorola Moto G62.

Motorola Moto G62 India launch event

The Moto G62 India launch will take place on August 11. According to Motorola India’s tweet, there isn’t a launch time, which means there will be no event. Motorola will launch the phone directly on Flipkart. The price of the phone is likely to be revealed.

Motorola Moto G62 specifications

The Motorola Moto G62 available in some European markets use the Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The Indian variant, however, will come with a Snapdragon 695 processor, which also is a 5G chip. The Moto G62 will come with a 120Hz FullHD+ display, which is the same as the one on the European counterpart. The rest of the specifications of the Moto G62 may include a 6.5-inch display, Android 12 software, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, a 16-megapixel front camera, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging.

The upcoming Moto G62 is likely to be available in Midnight Grey and Frosted Blue colours. In Europe, the phone costs EUR 249.99, which translates to roughly Rs 20,230. It will be interesting to see if Motorola manages to bring the price lower than the projected one for the Moto G62 in India.