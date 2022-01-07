comscore Motorola Moto G71 India price leaked ahead of January 10 launch: Check expected specs, features, more
Motorola Moto G71 5G India price revealed ahead of January 10 launch

A new leak from a tipster reveals the price of the upcoming Moto G71 5G in India. Abhishek Yadav on Twitter unveiled the price of G71 in his latest post. The smartphone is priced at Rs 18,999 in Abhishek's latest post.

Motorola is geared up to launch its new smartphone, Moto G71 5G, in the Indian market. The company has officially announced that the smartphone will be launched in India on January 10. Additionally, a dedicated page of the upcoming smartphone Moto G71 5G will also be released on the e-commerce site Flipkart with information about the image, design, and many special features. It is also clear that the Moto G71 5G will be available for sale in India through Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola Moto G71 5G launch next week: Expected price in India, specs, and more

A new leak from a tipster reveals the price of the upcoming Moto G71 5G in India. Abhishek Yadav on Twitter unveiled the price of G71 in his latest post. The smartphone is priced at Rs 18,999 in Abhishek’s latest post. In addition, it also revealed that the G71 would exclusively be sold on Flipkart. Also Read - Moto G71 tipped to launch in India next week: Price, specs, everything you need to know

If you look at the details of Moto G71 5G, this Motorola mobile has already entered the international market and supports a 6.4-inch FullHD + punch-hole OLED display. This smartphone works on Android 11 based MIUI, in which Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset has been given. Moto G71 5G smartphone is equipped with 3 GB virtual RAM technology. This phone is IP52 certified, which keeps it safe from dust and water.

A triple camera setup with LED flash has been given for photography on the phone’s rear panel. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. Equipped with a fingerprint sensor, this phone has a 5000mAh battery, with 30W Turbo Power fast charging support. For connectivity, the company will provide options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack in the phone.

Talking about the OS, Moto G71 5G will work on My UX based on Android 11. The phone’s starting price is 299.99 euros (about Rs 25,200) in Europe. It is believed that in India too, this phone can be launched around this price range.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2022 10:53 AM IST

Motorola Moto G71 5G

Motorola Moto G71 5G
Android 11
Octa Core
50 MP+8 MP+2 MP

