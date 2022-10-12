Motorola Moto G72 sale on Flipkart today, here is what it will cost you

Motorola’s latest mid-range Moto G72 will be available for the first time today. The new Motorola Moto G72 packs the same old goodness of near-stock Android but adds features such as Dolby Atmos-powered speakers and a 108-megapixel camera on the back. Motorola’s new phone, however, is a 4G phone so if you are eager to use 5G — which is still several months from becoming ubiquitous in India, you may have to look for other options. Also Read - Motorola Moto G72 with MediaTek Helio G99 and In-display fingerprint scanner to launch on October 3

While addressing the concern about the Moto G72 being a 4G phone, Motorola said, “While India is at the cusp of a 5G revolution, 4G network is still a need for many consumers and will co-exist with 5G for years to come. Addressing the same, Motorola will continue to cater to its consumers’ needs by continuing to offer phenomenal 4G as well as 5G devices across price ranges. Moto g72 is an example of the same, being a 4G smartphone with premium features at a price range that is affordable and alluring for consumers.” Also Read - Moto G72 with 4G chip, up to 12GB RAM may launch in India soon

Motorola Moto G72 price in India

The new Moto G72 will be available at Rs 18,999, but the company said you could buy it for as low as Rs 14,749 if you decide to exchange the phone. The phone comes in Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue colours and will go on sale from 12 pm today on Flipkart. Motorola is throwing in some offers to make the deal sweeter. If you are a Jio user, you get benefits worth Rs 5,049, which includes Rs 4,000 cashback in the form of recharge vouchers and a Rs 549 discount on the ZEE5 annual subscription.

Motorola Moto G72 specifications

The Motorola Moto G72 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display that has support for HDR10+, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display for biometrics. Powering the Moto G72 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which was recently seen on the Redmi Pad. There is 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with support for a microSD card.

Motorola is promising three years of security updates and just one Android version upgrade. Since the Moto G72 runs Android 12, it is eligible only for Android 13. It uses a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W charging. The charger is a part of the retail box, which is a good thing. On the back of the Moto G72, you get a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera with support for features such as portrait mode and spot colour. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.