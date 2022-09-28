comscore Moto G72 launch scheduled for October 3: Check specs and segment
Motorola Moto G72 with MediaTek Helio G99 and In-display fingerprint scanner to launch on October 3

Motorola has confirmed that it will launch the Moto G72 on October 3 on Flipkart. It will come with a 10-bit panel and have Helio G99 SoC.

Moto G72

The Motorola Moto G72 was in the leaks for some time now and finally, the launch date of the device has been revealed. Flipkart has created a microsite for the phone confirming its design, highlights, and availability.

Motorola Moto G72 India launch date, specifications, and price segment

Motorola Moto G72 is scheduled to launch on October 3 in India. The device will be officially available on the Flipkart store. The microsite reveals some of the key details about the phone.

Starting with the display, the Motorola Moto G72 will come with pOLED display with a 10-bit color depth, having a billion colors. The device will have a narrow-bezel punch-hole display.

It will also support a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to have a Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 576Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10, and DCI-P3 color gamut. It will have 1300 nits of peak brightness, which means outdoor visibility won’t be an issue.

Moving to the rear, it is advertised to have a triple camera setup with a 108MP main lens. The main lens will be accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and a macro sensor. Additionally, the smartphone will come with Android 12 OS out of the box. Just like other Motorola phones, the G72 will also offer near to stock Android experience.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. For the unversed, it is an octa-core chipset based on the 6nm fabrication process. It is slightly faster than the Helio G96 SoC. The device will be made available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Although the storage type is unknown, the RAM type has been revealed by the brand, it will be an LPDDR4X RAM.

It will pack a 5,000mAh battery and have support for 33W fast charging. It will come with a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. It will also come with the Lenovo ThinkShield.

As for security, it is advertised to have an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will also likely come with facial unlock support. It will have an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Motorola Moto G72 is expected to come in the mid-range segment. It will come in two color options Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue.

  • Published Date: September 28, 2022 4:52 PM IST
