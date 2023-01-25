Motorola Moto G73, Moto G53 5G phones launched: Price, specifications

Motorola has launched two new 5G phones, although not in India. There is a brand-new Moto G73 5G and the Moto G53 5G in the company’s kitty in some European markets. While the Moto G73 5G comes with some premium specifications, the Moto G53 5G has comparatively more modest internals, which means the former is more expensive. It is also noteworthy that the Moto G53 5G is not a new phone since it was launched in China last year. Also Read - Poco X5 Pro India price and release date surface: All you need to know

One of the major differences between the Moto G73 5G and Moto G53 5G is the chipset. While the former uses a MediaTek Dimensity processor, the latter is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Both, however, are 5G chipsets. The design is also slightly different. While the Moto G73 5G has a curved panel on the back, the rear panel of the Moto G53 5G is flat. Both phones come in different colours.

Moto G73 5G price and specifications

The Motorola Moto G73 5G comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs 26,600). You get Lucent White and Midnight Blue as colour options.

The specifications of the Moto G73 5G include a 6.5-inch FullHD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset with eight cores. On the back of the phone, you have a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, you have a 16-megapixel camera inside a punch-hole. There is a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W charging in this phone.

Moto G53 5G price and specifications

The Motorola Moto G53 5G, on the other hand, has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it costs EUR 249, which is roughly Rs 22,100. It comes in Ink Blue, Arctic Silver, and Pale Pink colours.

There is a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor. You get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone. On the back, you get a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, while for selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera. You get a 5000mAh battery in this phone, as well, however with support for only 10W charging.