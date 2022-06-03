Motorola Moto G82 5g Launch Date Revealed For The Indian Market

Motorola has just confirmed the launch date of the Moto G82 5G for the Indian market. The device will debut this month with impressive specs over the competition. It will come with a 10-bit pOLED panel and have 50MP cameras. Upon launch, the phone will rival the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, and Realme 9 Pro 5G. Also Read - Motorola Moto E32s goes official with a 90Hz display

Motorola G82 5G Launch date in India

Motorola has officially confirmed that its next phone in the G-series, the Motorola Moto G82 5G will debut on June 7 in India. It is expected to arrive in White Lily and Meteorite Gray color variants. The phone will be available to purchase from online stores like Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Motorola’s official website. Also Read - Motorola Maven a.k.a Razr 3 shows up in a hands-on video

Motorola G82 5G Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Motorola Moto G82 5G will come with a 6.6-inch pOLED panel with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will have a DCI-P3 color gamut, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and DC dimming support. Interestingly, the phone will feature a 10-bit panel, which is usually seen in premium phones. Also Read - Motorola schedules a launch for July for its 200MP camera phone, likely the Motorola Frontier

As for power, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor with Adreno 619L GPU. It will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will also have a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB.

It will come with a triple camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit. The main sensor will have an f/1.8 aperture and feature Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. Upfront, it will have a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The phone will come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Turbo fast charging support. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have My UX skin on top of it. The device will also have IP52 water and dust resistant rating.

Expected Pricing

Motorola is yet to reveal the phone’s pricing, but if an educated guess is to be done, we expect the phone to cost around Rs. 20,000. With that price, the phone is expected to take on the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Realme 9 Pro 5G.