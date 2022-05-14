comscore Motorola Moto G82 5G debuts globally with Snapdragon 695 chipset: Price, specs
Motorola Moto G82 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup launched

The highlights of Moto G82 5G include a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and Snapdragon 695 chipste.

Motorola Moto G82 5G

Motorola has launched its mid-range Moto G82 5G in Europe at a starting price of EUR 329.99 (approx Rs. 26,500). The highlights of the smartphone include a 120Hz refresh rate display, support for Dolby Atmos, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Moto G83 also comes with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Although the India launch date of the smartphone is still under wraps, the company has assured that it will reach the Indian shores soon. As per the official statement, “The new device will also roll out to selected markets in Latin America, Asia, India, and the Middle East.” Also Read - iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Top smartphones to look forward to this year

Motorola Moto G82 5G price

The smartphone is launched in just one storage variant that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is priced at EUR 329.99 (approx Rs 26,500). In terms of colours, Moto G82 5G comes in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colour options. Also Read - Motorola Razr 3 codenamed “Maven” appears in live images

Motorola Moto G82 5G specifications, features

Motorola Moto G82 5G features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that offers a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB  via a microSD card. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 12.

For photography, Moto G82 sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor that supports optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front-facing camera.

Motorola Moto G82 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging tech. The smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It also comes with an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance.

The launch of the smartphone does not seem imminent in India, as the company has recently launched the Motorola Moto Edge 30 in India. However, it is likely to arrive in the coming months. The smartphone is expected to be launched in India with a price tag of Rs 27,999.

  • Published Date: May 14, 2022 9:34 AM IST

