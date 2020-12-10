Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G9 Power and Infinix Hot 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Micromax In Note 1 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 comes with a 6.78-inch along with a resolution of 720*1640. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Xiaomi Redmi 9i - Specifications, Features, Camera, and Battery Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Realme C15 - Price in India, Specifications, and Features

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 10 of 5200mAh. The Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10 OS. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10.