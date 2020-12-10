Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Micromax also recently launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G9 Power and Micromax In 1b across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite with 9 days battery life launched, could come to India

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 1b comes with a 6.52 inch along with a resolution of 720×1600.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Micromax In 1b of 2GB is of Rs.6999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 1b has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In 1b of 5000mAh. The Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10.