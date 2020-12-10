Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Micromax also recently launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone recently. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G9 Power and Micromax In Note 1 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Dimensity 800U is the latest 5G MediaTek midrange chip coming to India soon

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640. Meanwhile, the Micromax In Note 1 comes with a 6.67-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB is of Rs.10999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Micromax In Note 1 also has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In Note 1 of 5000mAh. The Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10. The Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10.